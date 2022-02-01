Update on I-45 Expansion Project

From City of League City Media Department

TxDOT’s portion of I-45 widening in League City is set to be completed in late 2022. The Nasa Parkway to FM 518 portion is set to be completed in late 2022. The $99.2 million project will widen the main lanes from sic to ten lanes, including an HOV lane in both directions as well as lengthening the northbound and southbound frontage road bridges over Clear Creek. Additionally, the segment between 518 and 517 is set to be completed in late summer or early fall, weather permitting.

As part of the TxDOT expansion project, several traffic pattern changes will be happening in the League City area over the next several months.

Beginning Saturday, January 29, the I-45 northbound frontage road just north of FM 518 will be down to only ONE lane of traffic until further notice. Implementation of this new traffic control plan will greatly reduce the originally planned project duration. Drivers should expect additional delays in the area for this phase of the project with the biggest impacts at the intersection of FM 518 at I-45.

In addition, League City staff, in coordination with TxDOT, plan to activate the new traffic signals at the intersection of League City Parkway at I-45 on Tuesday, February 1. The TxDOT contractor is currently working to complete many items needed before signal activation. Not all items can be ready and completed until after the new traffic signal is turned on and the temporary traffic signal is removed. Once the temporary traffic signal has been removed, crews will be able to install all remaining drainage infrastructure and traffic signal items needed for completion. Drivers should see improved signal timings with activation of the new traffic signal.

League City staff are also planning to perform a traffic count study and update the traffic signal timings in the next couple months to better balance the signal timings with the new lane configuration in place and to coordinate with other signals along the corridor