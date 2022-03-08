Hitchcock Boys’ Hoops Team Sits on Brink of State Title

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Hitchcock’s boys’ basketball team is just two wins away from bringing home a state championship as the Bulldogs earned a trip to the state’s Final Four in Class 3A with a 60-52 win over Diboll this past Saturday in Waco.

State-ranked from the outset of the season, the Bulldogs outscored Diboll 13-5 down the stretch to claim its first regional title since the second of consecutive runs in 2004.

Hitchcock (31-5) will Robert G. Cole (31-8) at the Alamodome beginning at 3:00pm on Thursday. A win over the Cougars would place the Bulldogs in Saturday’s 10:00am 3A title game against the winners of the City View-Dallas James Madison contest, which will be played at 1:00pm on Thursday.

The trip to San Antonio marks the third time the Bulldogs’ boys’ program has advanced to the state semifinals. Hitchcock lost to Brock in the 2003 state championship game and lost to Argyle in the 2004 semifinals.

Coach Chris Jordan’s squad has won its last 18 games. The Bulldogs have not lost since dropping a 43-37 decision to Waco Connally on December 29.

Hitchcock is the area’s first team to reach state since Dickinson’s boys’ team rolled to the state semifinals in 2020 yet were denied a chance to bring home the state 6A title when the opening stages of the pandemic forced the University Interscholastic League to cancel the tournament.