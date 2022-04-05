On Friday, April 1, Santa Fe High School upperclassmen, who are enrolled in theatre, had the opportunity to attend a field trip to the College of The Mainland to see their production of the musical Godspell and interact with their former peers. Several Santa Fe High School Alumni were involved in this production and are currently majoring in theatre at College of The Mainland. Thank you to the College of the Mainland staff for hosting our students, they had a great time.