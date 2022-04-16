Easter Bunnies, Libraries, Faith, and Love

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Easter Bunnies returned and were once again spotted all over Galveston County, hopping down trails, hanging out on the beach, greeting children, and passing out chocolate. With their long ears, they can hear a pin drop, but they don’t speak a single word. They smile and spend time sharing Easter traditions with children, such as Easter egg hunts. Of course, they stop and pose for photos with the children.

The beloved Ron Kenny of Hitchcock had played the role of Peter the Rabbit every Easter season since 2008 for the children at the Hitchcock Library. He was quite the children’s entertainer and donned a Santa costume at Christmas time. Transforming himself into a leprechaun for St Patrick’s Day was another of his numerous costume roles.

Sadly, Ron Kenny was a victim of COVID, and this year he was missed by those who loved him. “It wasn’t easy for all those who knew and loved Ron, but the children needed to enjoy Easter,” said library director Joyce Kleimann.

Not just any bunny was going to be able to take on the role of Easter Bunny at the small library in Hitchcock. It’s a tight-knit community and people needed some assurance that whoever came in was gonna do the job right. So Kleimann did some research and brought in Ryan Anderson to play the part of Clifford the Dog a wee bit back as a trial run for the big role.

Anderson, whose face we don’t really recognize, passed the test and was invited back to serve as Easter Bunny.

While locals were feeling the loss of their dear friend, they also enjoyed the children’s delight in the bunny. Added to the air was a sense of melancholy as this would be the last Easter Bunny celebration that Joyce Kleimann would supervise.

Kliemann has announced her retirement as director of the Genevieve Miller Hitchcock Public Library. She has been employed at the library for nearly two decades and according to Board member, Martha Philen, she will be deeply missed by everyone.

Her venture into running a library was serendipitous. “I was in the library typing my resume for a job in Galveston. The director at the time (Kathy Brooks) asked me to come work for her. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to, but my husband and I discussed it and we felt it was a good idea because it would be closer to home and closer to my son’s activities,” said Kleinman.

At the time, her son was entering his teenage years and Joyce, who had been a stay-at-home mom, was ready to take on a job.

After three months working at the front desk, she was bored and asked for a different position. Her wish was granted, and she took over data and interlibrary circulation. Several years after she was hired, the library needed a new director.

“The board asked me to take over as the director, but I just didn’t think I knew enough,” explained Kleinmann. Again, she talked it over with her husband. She treasures his words, “if you put your mind to it, you can do it,” Kleinmann shared.

Shortly after taking on the role as director, Joyce lost her husband of 28 years and was suddenly a widow with a teenage son. “After Larry’s death, the library became my second home and my family, the board of directors was very supportive. If I needed to take time to be at an activity for my son, they told me to just go do it,” said Joyce.

Since taking on the role of director, Joyce saw the library through Hurricane Ike, “We were open the day after as a FEMA station. People came in from all over to fill out their paperwork,” said Joyce.

Hurricane Harvey came along, and the library went through some water damage. “We didn’t get insurance coverage for the carpet to be replaced, so we tried cleaning it, but that didn’t work, and we had to raise funds for new carpet,” Joyce said.

The pandemic hit, and she navigated the library through the shutdown and then opening with social distancing.

As library director, Joyce has grown to love the children’s section and educating children. She conducts a story time with arts and crafts for the little ones. Her children’s hour is filmed for viewing on social media. Watching her videos is kind of like watching Mr. Rogers. She has a laid back, calm presentation and isn’t thrown off her mark even when a little one starts to wander into the camera space.

While navigating various disasters and learning how to be a library director, Joyce managed to focus on her son. He is grown now with a family of his own and lives near his mother.

Joyce has a great love for all her library friends, staff, volunteers, patrons, board members and her personal family. She also has a deep faith in Jesus Christ, “If it weren’t for Jesus Christ, the protector and defender of widows and orphans, my son and I would not be where we are today. Jesus never left our side,” said Joyce.

She will be missed as the library director, but it’s her time now to retire and pursue other interests.