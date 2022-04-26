MAY 7, 2022, CITY OF TEXAS CITY COMMISSIONERS AND TEXAS CITY ISD (TCISD) TRUSTEES’ ELECTIONS.

There seems to be confusion regarding the upcoming May 7, 2022, contested elections for the City of Texas City Commissioners and Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) Trustee. To help clarify, please consider the points noted below.

Voter registration information:

· You must be a Registered Voter residing within the districts of the candidates running for election.

· Registered voters should have recently received a new Voter Registration Card (VRC), colored “blue,” and shown to be valid “From: 01/01/2022 thru 12/31/2023.”

· The VRC has various CODES. The ones for SCHOOL and CITY are important, especially for the City and TCISD elections.

Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) Contested Trustee Position:

· Texas City ISD has only ONE contested election for Trustee Position – District 4.

· There are TWO candidates for that ONE position.

· The one with the most votes will be elected.

· To vote you must have a SCHOOL Code S184 – the number 4 denotes that you are in District 4. The S18 shows that you are in the TCISD District.

Please note that TCISD’s Districts cover different areas as compared to the City of Texas City. Some Registered Voters who reside in TCISD District 4 do not reside in the City of Texas City’s District 4. That is a reason to consult your VRC, and your Sample Ballot.

City of Texas City Contested Commissioners’ Positions:

· The City of Texas City Commissioners have THREE Contested Elections.

· There are TWO Candidates running for the District 1 position. You must have a CITY Code 311 – the 1 denotes that you are in City’s District 1. The one with the most votes will be elected.

· There are TWO Candidates running for the District 4 position. You must have a CITY Code 314 – the 4 denotes that you are in City’s District 4. The one with the most votes will be elected.

· There are FOUR Candidates running for the TWO At-Large Positions. You must have any of these CITY Codes C311, 312, 313,314, 315 or 316. You can vote for TWO of the FOUR Candidates. The TWO Candidates with the most votes will be elected. Since this election is based on “vote plurality,” ONE vote can make the difference.

Election and Sample Ballot Information:

· The Link below lets you “SEE” and/or “PRINT” your sample ballot:

https://www.galvestonvotes.org/election-information/sampleballot

· The link below gives you general voting information, dates, times and locations:

https://www.galvestonvotes.org/election-information/current-and-upcoming-elections/may-7-2022-constitutional-entity-elections