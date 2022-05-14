Texas First Bank to Introduce Zelle® in its Digital Banking Experience

Texas First Bank announces today that Zelle® will be available in its mobile app and online banking platform beginning Tuesday, May 17th. Zelle® will enable Texas First Bank customers to make fast, safe, and easy digital payments to those they know and trust with a bank account in the United States.

“Texas First Bank prides itself on being a local community bank that is invested in personal experiences and providing quality technology to our customers. We are excited to start offering Zelle®, as we have heard how our customers love the ease of use and ability to send money quickly and safely to friends, family, and people they trust,” said Christopher Doyle, President and CEO of Texas First Bank. “We know our customer experience will be greatly enhanced with Zelle® now being embedded in our mobile app, putting the benefits of the tool mere clicks away.”

As of May 17th, 2022, Zelle® will replace the current Pay-Up service in the bank’s mobile app and online banking platform.

Money sent with Zelle® goes directly from one bank account in the U.S. to another, using only a recipient’s email address or U.S. mobile number. Funds are typically available within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle®. Consumers who are not enrolled can enroll, even if their financial institution does not participate. Consumers should only use Zelle® to send and receive money with friends, family, and people they know and trust.

About Texas First Bank

Texas First Bank, a state-chartered community bank, has served individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and large corporations along the Texas Gulf Coast since 1973. Headquartered in Texas City, Texas First Bank has 27 locations throughout Galveston, Harris, Brazoria, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery, and Jefferson Counties. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking and loan products and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family. To learn more about Texas First Bank, visit www.texasfirst.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Helping Texans Build Texas®

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle® makes it fast, safe, and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in consumer bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle®. To learn more about Zelle® and its participating financial institutions, visit http://www.zellepay.com.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.