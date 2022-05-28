Astros Close Out Month With California Love

The month of May comes to a close as the Astros continue a west coast swing that ends in Seattle and carries into Oakland, including a Memorial Day game against the Athletics under the sweet California sunshine.

Sunday: The Astros wrap up their weekend set at the Mariners beginning at 3:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 2:30pm with the pregame show.

Monday: It’s down into California for the Astros, who open their series at the Athletics with a 3:07pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage with the pregame show at 2:30pm.

Tuesday: Fans spoiled by early starts on the west coast must revert to late nights when the Astros and Athletics get going at 8:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest gets going at 8:00pm for the pregame show.