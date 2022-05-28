Santa Fe’s season ends, Friendswood’s season continues

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

Santa Fe’s remarkable run to the 5A state softball finals came to an end on Thursday as the second-ranked Indians fell to top-ranked Lake Creek in a best-of-three Region III final. However, the area still has one team continuing its season as Friendswood’s baseball team walloped Brenham in its best-of-three Region III-5A semifinal series, putting the Mustangs one series victory away from state.

The Indians held a 2-1 lead in Game 2 of its series against Lake Creek, but the Lions scored six unanswered runs to pull away. Despite the loss, Santa Fe can feel comfortable knowing that all but two players — Ashley Nickerson and Reagan Smith — will return for the 2023 season, putting coach Christina Jacques’ squad in prime position to be favored to win it all next June.

Friendswood returned to the regional finals for a second straight year as coach Cody Benevides’ team blanked Brenham 2-0 on Thursday to wrap up the series. The Mustangs now await the winners of the series between Lake Creek and Houston Milby, with the winners advancing to the state’s final four the week of June 6.