State Bound: Friendswood Captures Region III-5A Title
By Brandon C. Williams
The Post Newspaper Editor
Go crazy, Friendswood. Go crazy.
Friendswood has every reason to be beyond ecstatic. After all, their Mustangs are rulers of Region III-5A after downing Lake Creek 8-3 on Thursday night to sweep the best-of-three Regional Final series, putting them in the state semifinals for the first time since 2008.
After narrowly missing a trip to Round Rock a year ago, coach Cory Benavides’ team locked into making the state’s Final Four its primary goal. Friendswood rolled through District 22-5A and bounced off each postseason opponent on its way to Dell Diamond, where they will play at either 4:00pm or 7:00pm on Thursday in the 5A semifinals.
The Mustangs topped Lake Creek 4-1 in Wednesday’s opener at Rice University’s Reckling Park before unloading its potent offense in Thursday’s win. Friendswood amassed 11 hits, including a booming home run from Boots Landry that gave them a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, a lead they would never relinquish.
Friendswood is Galveston County’s first team to advance to the state semifinals since the 2019-20 Dickinson boys’ basketball squad, which had the misfortune of not being able to play for a state title as the pandemic led to the cancellation of the 6A state Final Four.
