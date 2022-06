THE NICK GARY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

The Nick Gary Foundation was formed in 2016 in memory of Nick Gary, a 2000 La Marque High School honor graduate and athlete. We are pleased to honor nine area students with $1,000 scholarships in his memory and to help keep his legacy alive.

Jordan Davis, Texas City High School Senior, will attend Texas A&M University, majoring in Civil Engineering

Dillon DeLaney, Clear Springs High School Senior, will attend Tennessee State University, majoring in Supply Chain Management

Sara Gabriel, Ball High School Senior, will attend Texas Christian University, majoring in Neuroscience

David Garcia, Ball High School Senior, will attend Texas A&M University, majoring in Business Administration

Vernasia Henderson, La Marque High School Senior, will attend Sam Houston State University, majoring in Business Administration

Samantha Lalich, Clear Brook High School Senior, will attend Texas A&M University, majoring in General Engineering

C’ierra McNeal, La Marque High School Senior, will attend Dillard University, majoring in Nursing

Brandon Vassallo, Santa Fe High School Senior, will attend Texas Lutheran University, majoring in Business Finance

Emma Wallace, Clear Springs High School Senior, will attend Texas A&M University, majoring in Civil Engineering