Graduating Students Against the Odds for 15 Years

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Upward Hope Academy celebrated its 15th graduating class. The students’ ages range from late teens to mid 50’s. Bobbie Hall and Marcella Jobe Alonso are a mother and daughter duo both from Galveston and now both are happy to be high school graduates.

Valedictorian, Clemente Lopez Tercero was recognized as one of Galveston’s top 50 graduating seniors.

The school has been operating with Kathy Whatly as the visionary founder and offers an education to the students who just don’t fit into mainstream high school. They get their second chance because of her love and devotion to them.

The school is a private tuition free high school with students earning a full high school diploma. Students come from all over Galveston County.