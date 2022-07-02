Moore Memorial Library July Schedule

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesdays, July 5th, July 12th, July 19th, and July 26th at 10 AM

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesdays, July 6th, July 13th, July 20th, and July 27th at 10 AM

Mystery Art Bag

For ages 5 – 8

Tuesday, July 5th at 2 PM

Crayon Wax Print

For ages 5 – 8

Tuesday, July 12th at 2 PM

Microwave Cake Food Craft

For ages 5 – 8

Tuesday, July 19th at PM

Paper Chain Wall Hanging

For ages 5 – 8

Tuesday, July 26th at 2 PM

Water Games

For ages 6 – 12

Thursday, July 14th at 10 AM

Mini Golf

For ages 6 – 12

Thursday, July 28th at 10 AM

Harry Potter Escape Room

For ages 9 – 12 only; REGISTRATION REQUIRED – call (409) 643-5975

Wednesday, July 6th at 2 PM and Thursday, July 7th at 10 AM

Cardboard Catapults

For ages 9 – 12

Wednesday, July 13th at 2 PM

Nailed It! Food Competition

For ages 9 – 12

Wednesday, July 20th at 2 PM

Paper Chain Craft

For ages 9 – 12

Wednesday, July 27th at 2 PM

TEEN PROGRAMS:

Easy String and Stitch Art

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, July 7th from 2 – 4 PM

Watoji Book Binding

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, July 14th from 2 – 4 PM

Explosion Origami

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, July 21st from 2 – 4 PM

DIY Felt Crafts

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, July 28th from 2 – 4 PM

ADULT PROGRAMS:

Take ‘n Make: American Flag Luminary

Available beginning July 5th while supplies last

Computer Class: Basic Computer

Learn the basics of computer terms, programs, and more.

Friday, July 8th at 10 AM

Computer Class: Basic Internet

Learn how to navigate a browser, various webpages, and more.

Friday, July 15th at 10 AM

Personal Identity Safety Seminar

Saturday, July 16th at 11 AM

Take ‘n Make: Relax & Color

Available beginning July 18th while supplies last

Community Health at the Library: Diabetes 101

All ages welcome!

Monday, July 18th from 10 – 11 AM

Houston Audubon Bird Survey

Thursday, July 21st at the Texas City Dike

Call Jessica at (409) 643-5974 for more details

Computer Class: Basic Word

Learn how to use the different tools in the Word toolbar and more.

Friday, July 22nd at 10 AM

Adult Birding: Bird Enthusiasts Meet-up at the Library

Tuesday, July 26th at 6 PM