Moore Memorial Library July Schedule
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:
Toddler Storytime
For ages 1 – 3
Tuesdays, July 5th, July 12th, July 19th, and July 26th at 10 AM
Preschool Storytime
For ages 3 – 5
Wednesdays, July 6th, July 13th, July 20th, and July 27th at 10 AM
Mystery Art Bag
For ages 5 – 8
Tuesday, July 5th at 2 PM
Crayon Wax Print
For ages 5 – 8
Tuesday, July 12th at 2 PM
Microwave Cake Food Craft
For ages 5 – 8
Tuesday, July 19th at PM
Paper Chain Wall Hanging
For ages 5 – 8
Tuesday, July 26th at 2 PM
Water Games
For ages 6 – 12
Thursday, July 14th at 10 AM
Mini Golf
For ages 6 – 12
Thursday, July 28th at 10 AM
Harry Potter Escape Room
For ages 9 – 12 only; REGISTRATION REQUIRED – call (409) 643-5975
Wednesday, July 6th at 2 PM and Thursday, July 7th at 10 AM
Cardboard Catapults
For ages 9 – 12
Wednesday, July 13th at 2 PM
Nailed It! Food Competition
For ages 9 – 12
Wednesday, July 20th at 2 PM
Paper Chain Craft
For ages 9 – 12
Wednesday, July 27th at 2 PM
TEEN PROGRAMS:
Easy String and Stitch Art
For ages 12 – 18
Thursday, July 7th from 2 – 4 PM
Watoji Book Binding
For ages 12 – 18
Thursday, July 14th from 2 – 4 PM
Explosion Origami
For ages 12 – 18
Thursday, July 21st from 2 – 4 PM
DIY Felt Crafts
For ages 12 – 18
Thursday, July 28th from 2 – 4 PM
ADULT PROGRAMS:
Take ‘n Make: American Flag Luminary
Available beginning July 5th while supplies last
Computer Class: Basic Computer
Learn the basics of computer terms, programs, and more.
Friday, July 8th at 10 AM
Computer Class: Basic Internet
Learn how to navigate a browser, various webpages, and more.
Friday, July 15th at 10 AM
Personal Identity Safety Seminar
Saturday, July 16th at 11 AM
Take ‘n Make: Relax & Color
Available beginning July 18th while supplies last
Community Health at the Library: Diabetes 101
All ages welcome!
Monday, July 18th from 10 – 11 AM
Houston Audubon Bird Survey
Thursday, July 21st at the Texas City Dike
Call Jessica at (409) 643-5974 for more details
Computer Class: Basic Word
Learn how to use the different tools in the Word toolbar and more.
Friday, July 22nd at 10 AM
Adult Birding: Bird Enthusiasts Meet-up at the Library
Tuesday, July 26th at 6 PM
Leave a Comment