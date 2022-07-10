Area’s Diamond Stars Shine Bright in Classroom

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

Four area high school baseball teams placed more than a dozen players on the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Academic teams, which were announced earlier this week.

The teams and players representing the area are:

Clear Falls

Brady Bourque

Travis Bragg

Jackson Farley

Clayton Schisler

Matthew Vogel

Clear Springs

Tyler Brewton

Connor Habhab

William Kuebler

Jake Townsend

Jose Vargas

Carter Wistinghausen

Friendswood

Ty Brantley

Gabriel Hernandez

Jacob Rogers

Brady Simmons

Davis Wells

Santa Fe

Jacob Cyr

Rhett Ostermeyer

Brandon Vassallo