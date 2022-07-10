Galveston County Museum Hosts Galveston Burning Book Signing and Pop Up Exhibit

On July 21, 2022, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, the Galveston County Museum will host James F. Anderson, author of Galveston Burning: A History of the Fire Department and Major Conflagrations. Books can be purchased and signed by the author. The museum will also feature several artifacts from its collection related to early firefighting. Galveston County Museum is located in the courthouse at 722 Moody/21st Street in Galveston. For more information, call the museum at 409.766.2340.

Anderson’s extensive research led him to the Galveston County Museum, which provided some images for the publication. Galveston Burning chronicles the fires that have impacted Galveston’s history. In 1821, Jean Lafitte watched his island settlement burn as he sailed away. Over the next century, multiple fires caused the city to establish the first paid fire department, municipal waterworks, and to regulate construction standards. Anderson explores the lessons learned from Galveston’s fiery past. At 4:00, the author will offer an optional guided walking tour, which will highlight some of the historical fire locations.

“For this event, we will bring out a few special artifacts from the museum’s collection,” said museum director Jodi Wright-Gidley. “We have fire alarm boxes that were once found throughout the city. They sent a signal via telegraph to fire stations to alert them of fires. A cone-shaped fire bucket, fire department badges, and items from the author’s personal collection will also be on display. This is an exclusive, one-time chance to see some interesting artifacts.”

Photo Caption: Cover of Galveston Burning: A History of the Fire Department and Major Conflagrations