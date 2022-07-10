Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

Is It August Yet? No, But We’re Getting There

By
/
On Jul 10, 2022
/
At 2:11pm
/
50 Views

The schedule remains all about the Astros, but the start of high school football and volleyball practices is just three weeks away. Sit tight.

Sunday: The Astros close out the weekend series with the Athletics with a 3:07pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live following the pregame show at 2:30pm.

Monday: Nothing on the schedule (I know, I know…hold on. August is coming soon).
Tuesday: The Astros begin a series at the Angels beginning at 8:38pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 8:00pm.

,

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar