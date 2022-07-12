Stone Leaves No Fun Opportunity Unturned

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

His name is Stone, and that is not his nickname or game name or pretend name; it is his name. But his face is nothing like a stone. His facial features are always moving and he smiles a lot.

Stone Stromberg uses his face to create expressions that match the many characters he might be portraying as a Dungeon Master.

Serving as a Dungeon Master, Stone calls on all his creative energy to develop a plot and characters to be enacted by the other Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) teen enthusiasts on most Tuesday evenings at the library. “I got started with D&D through a friend and I was hooked,” said Stone.

D&D is a role-playing game based on fantasy, and the players are engaged in developing their roles and making their way through various adventures. The game is very imaginative and has been played since its creation in 1974.

Stromberg has been a Dungeon Master at Rosenberg Library in Galveston since at least before the pandemic. Neither he nor the teen librarian can remember exactly when he was promoted from being a player to being the master.

“He had always been a very dedicated player. He’s got a great attitude and is always willing to work with newer players. I haven’t had any complaints about him,” said Dustin Archer, teen librarian at Rosenberg library.

“Being a dungeon master is really all about being a great storyteller and Stone is very good at story-telling,” said Archer. Stone’s ability to engage others in creative role playing is part of his list of talents, which is enhanced by his own willingness to be creative and inventive with his verbal and facial expressions.

Life isn’t all about playing games, Stone graduated in May from AIM College and Career Prep High School after only three years of classes. “I tried traditional high school, but it wasn’t for me. “At AIM it was very straightforward, and you can go at your own pace, which I liked,” explained Stone.

He added that his sister, who is younger than him graduated with him, finished AIM High School in just two years.

His life started in Minnesota with his mom, dad, and little sister. Then his mom wanted to live near her twin sister in Galveston, so she and the kids hopped in the car for a several-day drive to Galveston. His dad drove a U-Haul with the family belongings. All went well for the family as they drove to their new home.

Once in the Gulf Coast of Texas living on an island, 10-year-old Stone figured out quickly he was no longer living in the cold country and things were just a bit different in Texas. He adapted. “I ride my bike a lot and now I know the island like the back of my hand. It’s got a lot of character and it is home now,” said Stone.

He found his niche as a young man with others, who like himself, enjoy creative games both online and in person. “I play a lot of video games with friends, some I know in person others are online friends,” said Stone.

He and his island friends get together on occasions for games of real-life sparring with swords that are not so real-life but are made with PVC and foam. They’ll gather in someone’s backyard where the surface is even and enjoy rousing games of swordsmanship.

Another boyhood challenge since moving to the island is climbing up the seawall where it ends on the west end. There’s that slight concave feature in the concrete at the end of the wall which makes it an ideal contest of physical skills.

If he isn’t playing games or running up the end of the seawall, he looks for his favorite eating establishments which are on the mainland. Potbelly is one. “They make great subs,” shared Stone, who also mentioned that Raising Cane’s is his favorite place for chicken.

With high school behind him, Stone is planning to work on the island while he continues to enjoy his gaming fun while tucking away some of what he earns for a future trip to visit friends in Canada.

He is young and unencumbered with freedom to create and pursue his future wishes. Perhaps he will go into theater, perhaps he will become a voice actor, but he isn’t sure. For right now, he is content with his life and is enjoying being an early high school graduate and successful gamer.