H-Town Represents in LA For All-Star Game

All-Star Week has arrived, with the Astros having five players represented for the annual showcase between the American and National League’s best on Tuesday evening.

Sunday: The Astros close out the first half of the regular season with a 1:10pm home date against the Athletics. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

Monday: Nothing on the schedule. Take a late afternoon/early evening walk with someone you love.

Tuesday: Dodger Stadium will have its share of Astros on the field for the 92nd MLB All-Star Game, which will air on Fox 26 beginning at 6:30pm. Representing Houston will be second baseman Jose Altuve (named as a starter), outfielder Kyle Tucker, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and pitchers Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez.