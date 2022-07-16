Should you be moved by your current negative situation? No, because the circumstances that got you here are not permanent. They can turnaround for the better. If you follow National Basketball Association (NBA) you know the Golden State Warriors just won their 4th Championship. The main leader who won 3 MVP awards this year is Stephen (Steph) Curry. A little history after Steph graduated high school he wanted to play college basketball at Virginia Tech. But because of his slender 160-pound frame, they did not accept him. Steph then chose to attend Davidson College where he excelled and became there all-time leading scorer and was named NCAA scoring leader. Stephen Curry choose not to attend senior year at Davidson College in 2009. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors that same year 2009 and has excelled. What am I saying? Steph Curry could have given up because of what Virginia Tech said about him. But he didn’t, he kept it moving and his name is in history because of his talent. This year he became NBA’s career leader for 3-pointers shooter.

What obstacles are you dealing with? What doors have closed in your face? Keep it moving! Go around those obstacles, walk through another door that was better than the first one that closed on you.

Psalm 62: 5-8 reads, “ My soul, wait silently for God alone, for my expectation is from Him. He only is my rock and my salvation. He is my defense; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory; the rock of my strength, and my refuge is in God. Trust in Him at all times; pour your heart before Him; God is a refuge for us.”

The scripture means to take your issues to God and wait silently and patiently to hear from Him. Because you don’t want to talk doubt and unbelief. Our hope should be in Him only. Because He is our everything. No matter what comes up against us. God is our defender; we don’t have to fight our own battles. Don’t be moved or swayed from what you are believing for. Trust God’s ability to make it happen as long as it lines up with His will and His word. God is the one to give you the strength to make it through. He is our rock and our refuge, and hiding place. He is our protector. Keep it moving God’s got you. Look forward to your testimony of how God turned the situation around for the better.