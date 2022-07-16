TCLM Chamber names new Vice President Stefanie Aldrich

For more information about membership benefits and events of the Chamber of Commerce, please contact Vice President Stefanie Aldrich at 409-935-1408 or stefanie@tclmchamber.com or visit the website www.TCLMchamber.com.

The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce has announced the promotion of Stefanie Aldrich to Vice President.

This is her second promotion in her first year of service to the Chamber. Aldrich was originally hired in July 2021 as Communications & Promotions Manager and was promoted to Operations & Events Manager in October 2021.

“Stefanie has brought tremendous value to the Chamber in the year she has been on staff. She is innovative and creative and has been instrumental in the Chamber’s many successful programs,” said Texas City-La Marque Chamber President Page Michel.

A native Texas City resident, Aldrich brought to the chamber over 12 years of experience in event creation and administration. While working as Regional Manager of Women of Faith, she implemented sales techniques and ideas that moved her team to new calibers and heights. She is skilled at public speaking, leadership training and team-building. She also has over seven years of experience operating her own small business that provided consulting, strategic planning, brand building, book launches, and live events.

In her new role, Aldrich will play a key role in long-range planning, staff supervision and financial operations of the Chamber, in addition to continuing to oversee operations, events, sponsorships and more.

For more information about membership benefits and events of the Chamber of Commerce, please contact Vice President Stefanie Aldrich at 409-935-1408 or stefanie@tclmchamber.com or visit the website www.TCLMchamber.com.