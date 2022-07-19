Catching up With Cathy Hernandez By Publisher / On Jul 19, 2022 / At 12:33pm / 34 Views By Ruth Ann RuizThe Post NewspaperIt was one year ago that Cathy Fernandez was recovering from a trip down a steep set of stairs. Her face was scrapped and her wrist in a cast. She didn’t let that stop her from meeting her commitments. She had a breakfast to deliver the day she fell and she made sure she delivered breakfast. She’s been serving as the events manager for The Tasting Room in Galveston since May of 2021 and is as committed today to making sure she delivers on her word as she was a year ago. Her clients come first and because of her can-do attitude7290, she has built a reputation that is winning her new clients coming in from as far away as Cancun and Washington. December was her busiest month with 25 different events and June was another busy month. “I hosted at least three events every weekend in June,” she said.“I love being part of creating a beautiful platform for people’s special events. It really makes me feel good to have my clients see the beauty that I have helped them to create,” said Fernandez.With 14 months into her position at The Tasting Room, Cathy is excited about the future and loves every minute that she gets to spend looking at the panoramic views from her workplace. Cathy Hernandez Post navigation Prev PostState Highlights: Rain, Rain, Please Do Come Next PostMan of Many Languages Embraces Latest: Texan
Leave a Comment