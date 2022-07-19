Man of Many Languages Embraces Latest: Texan

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The fourth-most populous nation in the world is Indonesia, also known as the Republic of Indonesia. The nation is formed by over 17,000 islands. It is the world’s largest nation made up of islands.

A nation of 17,000 islands naturally has a diverse culture and linguistic history. There are at least 700 distinct languages spoken in Indonesia. With linguistic differences also comes hundreds of distinct tribes all with their own cultural nuances.

After World War II, the people of Indonesia were committed to being one nation united and independent. The archipelagic nation secured its independence and united under one leader and one official language was adopted, Bahasa Indonesia.

Though one official language helps to unite the nation of islands, there are many who speak Javanese, which originates from the most populated island, Java.

The island nation straddles the equator between Australia and Asia and has been a part of international trade routes for centuries.

The Honorable Andre Omer Siregar currently serves as Consul General in the Houston Consulate for Indonesia. His work in Texas started in March 2021. “I was supposed to be here in January but I tested positive for COVID, so I didn’t get here till March,” explained Siregar.

His first year has been a busy one. “I’ve only been in Texas a year and the Lord has blessed me with many political and business visits,” said Siregar.

Since arriving in Texas, Siregar has driven his way across America all the way to New York City. After revisiting his one-time home in NYC, he recalls that his home while working with the UN is much smaller than homes in Texas.

Siregar comes from a family of diplomats. His father was a diplomat and so were other members of his family.

The Indonesian Consulate in Houston hosts a museum of artifacts and displays from the many islands of Indonesia. Siregar’s great uncle, who was instrumental in establishing modern Indonesia as a democratic nation, is part of a photo display in the museum.

During his childhood, his father took diplomatic assignments in English speaking countries which allowed young Andre to build his fluency in English without much of a hint as to his nation of origin. He was born in the capital city of Jakarta.

Growing up in English-speaking nations, he and his brothers enjoyed Saturday morning cartoons. “I watched a lot of He-Man, basically I am a child of the 80’s and was influenced by pop culture of that era,” Siregar explained. He even watched Care Bears once in a while.

Not only did Siregar acquire English language skills, but he also adapted many of the western world’s dreams. “I told my dad I didn’t want to be a diplomat, I wanted to go into business and make a lot of money,” said Siregar.

His first career in marketing for Proctor and Gamble was a success. “I sold a lot of Rejoice shampoo (Rejoice is known as Pert in the U.S.) and was offered a position in Cincinnati,” Siregar said.

Excited about his future, he proposed to his high school sweetheart. “She accepted my proposal when I was working for an American company with a great paycheck and by the time we got married, I was a civil servant,” said Siregar, who tells the tale of his life with a jovial spirit.

Because of his fluency in English, his first diplomatic assignment was working as a presidential interpreter. This required him to travel with the President of Indonesia and attend high profile meetings with other world leaders.

During his tenure as the President’s interpreter, he had the honor of meeting two U.S. Presidents, George W Bush, and Barack Obama. Not only did he meet U.S. presidents, but it was also his job to translate for his President what our President had said.

Serving as a presidential translator left no room for error. If he misunderstood or miscommunicated what had been said, it could lead to confusion. At times, choosing the correct word in his native language to represent what was said in English was formidable. He did not have a Google translation tool, as he was the translation tool.

He was given an assignment working with the United Nations that would take him to live in NYC with his wife and two oldest children. His third child was born in NYC. Then he was sent back to working as a presidential interpreter for a while.

Finally, he was given a chance to use his diplomacy skills as a consul general. His first position as Consul General was in Darwin, Australia which he fondly recalls from his youth when his father was a diplomat.

Houston is his second Consul General post. In his short time in Texas, he has managed to visit Abilene, Dallas, Austin and several other Texas cities. “It’s beautiful driving around Texas, I just love it here!” exclaimed Siregar.

Consul General Siregar’s wife and four children are living with him at the formal residence in Houston. They will be in Houston for the duration of his assignment, which will be over in about 21 months. So far, Siregar reports he and his family are loving their time in Texas.