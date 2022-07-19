Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
Shelby Narrows College Choices to UT, USC

On Jul 19, 2022
At 12:23pm
Friendswood senior linebacker Braylan Shelby, a four-star recruit, narrowed his college choices to the University of Texas or Southern California this past week. Shelby is currently ranked 83rd overall in Rivals.com’s top 250 players in the 2023 class.
