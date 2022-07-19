Shelby Narrows College Choices to UT, USC By Publisher / On Jul 19, 2022 / At 12:23pm / 20 Views Friendswood senior linebacker Braylan Shelby, a four-star recruit, narrowed his college choices to the University of Texas or Southern California this past week. Shelby is currently ranked 83rd overall in Rivals.com’s top 250 players in the 2023 class. Braylan Shelby, Friendswood, High School Football Post navigation Prev PostTC High School Football Programs Ads Next PostState Highlights: Rain, Rain, Please Do Come
