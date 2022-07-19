TC High School Football Programs Ads By Publisher / On Jul 19, 2022 / At 12:20pm / 22 Views It is time to start purchasing your ad for the 2022 Texas City High School Football Program. Business and personal ads are available in various sizes from business card to full page ads and range from $100-$400. The deadline to purchase your 2022 Football Program Ad is Aug. 1. Order forms can be downloaded at www.tcisd.org/news. High School Football, Texas City Post navigation Prev PostClash of the Causeway Shirts Available Next PostShelby Narrows College Choices to UT, USC
