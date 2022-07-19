Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

TC High School Football Programs Ads

By
/
On Jul 19, 2022
/
At 12:20pm
/
22 Views
It is time to start purchasing your ad for the 2022 Texas City High School Football Program. Business and personal ads are available in various sizes from business card to full page ads and range from $100-$400. The deadline to purchase your 2022 Football Program Ad is Aug. 1.  Order forms can be downloaded at www.tcisd.org/news.
,

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar