Brenda and the Bible: BACK TO THE FUTURE…OF AMERICA 

Thousands of years ago, there was a nation of people who loved God, but through the reign of several ungodly kings who begot ungodly children to reign after them, that nation quit loving God and became very corrupt. The temple was being used to worship idols and the altars became places of rituals and sacrifices to false gods, such as the sun, the moon and stars. There were also ritual booths of perverted persons, and all throughout the land, false prophets and priests led the people to worship these idols.

But it was during a time that the temple was under repair that a Book of the Law was discovered. It was a book about the true history of their people and their relationship with the one true living God who loved them, helped them and taught them how to govern themselves.

Well, this book was brought to the king and when the king read it, he was astonished how far they had fallen from these statues which dictated morals and values, and the obedience of their fathers to God that caused that kingdom to rise to greatness in the first place.

As the king read this, he began to weep and threw himself on the altar and cried out to God with all his heart to forgive them and help them.

He then shared these original documents (books from the Old Testament) to the people of that nation, and they too repented because they wanted to know the truth.

You know, it has been said that If you want to cut off someone’s inheritance, cut off their knowledge of it…

I want to know the truth about the origins of our nation, so I am not turning to current textbooks. I am going back to read what the founding fathers of our country actually wrote, and it is blowing me away how much Biblical principles are woven throughout our country’s “birth certificates,” The Declaration of Independence and Constitution along with the mindset and intentions of the people who wrote it.

Here are a few …

John Adams (1735-1826), second President, first Vice President:

“We electors have an important constitutional power placed in our hands; we have a check upon two branches of the legislature…the power I mean of electing at stated periods [each] branch.…It becomes necessary to every [citizen] then, to be in some degree a statesman, and to examine and judge for himself of the tendency of political principles and measures. Let us examine, then, with a sober, a manly…and a Christian spirit; let us neglect all party [loyalty] and advert to facts; let us believe no man to be infallible or impeccable in government any more than in religion; take no man’s word against evidence, nor implicitly adopt the sentiments of others who may be deceived themselves, or may be interested in deceiving us.”

Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826): third President, author of Declaration of Independence: “I predict future happiness for Americans, if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them.”

George Washington (1732-1799), first President: “It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the Providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor.”

Oct. 3, 1789

These things need to be taught and preached from every pulpit in America.

So what happened to the king who chose to love God? To all the people, great and small “… he read in their hearing all the words of the Book of the Covenant which had been found in the house of the Lord. Then the king stood by a pillar and made a covenant before the Lord, to follow the Lord and to keep His commandments and His testimonies and His statutes, with all his heart and all his soul, to perform the words of this covenant that were written in this book. And all the people took a stand for the covenant.” 2 Kings. 23:2-3

The bottom line is we have people in office now who do not love God, nor do they place any value on the word of God. Their goal is to please men rather than God, so the motivation behind their decisions are self-seeking and perverted and are not for the “good of the people” as a whole.

Please understand I do not have hate in my heart for any person and I do not believe my life is more valuable than any other person, but a whole nation is being FORCED, by law, to adhere to small groups of people who want to force us to abandon our beliefs and embrace theirs.

And all this is under the guise of a common love for each other. But what our society is calling “love” is not love at all. It’s tolerance. And again, the Bible does not teach tolerance. It offers new life, from a corrupted and perverted image of what the world has been taught is love to the incorruptible image of God who is love. The word of God offers change from the inside out.

The word of God changed my life for the better, and because of Him, I am no longer a drain on society but a productive member. I try to love and respect my neighbors any way I can out of my love for God, not for some government benefit or recognition, and I would never FORCE my beliefs on anyone.

But, at the same time, I will defend them.

There are only two commandments people who are professing Christ Jesus are to follow: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.” Matt. 22:37-40.

I would encourage you to go back and read what the history of the founding fathers of this nation had in mind for the future good of people and why. Such wisdom!!!

It can only come from God.

” ,,, professing to be wise, they became fools and changed the glory of the incorruptible God into an image made like corruptible man …” Romans 1:22-23

A great resource to view original documents of this nation is from David Barton- www.wallbuilders.com.

