By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has not promised he will attend Moody Gardens’ Air, Car and Boat show, but his ‘55 Chevy Pickup will be in the show.

Muscle Cars of Texas out in Alvin rebuilt the ‘55 Chevy and is producing the car show portion which will be hosted in in Moody Garden’s Convention Center August 12-14. The boat show will be in the MG marina. The air show will be up in the sky.