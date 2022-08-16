Final Tune-ups Loom for Area Football Teams

This weekend marks the final one before the start of the 2022 high school

football regular season, with scrimmages spread out between Thursday and Friday. High school volleyball is also in motion as Dickinson hosts its annual varsity tournament while Clear Clear is at the elite Fraulein Tourney in New Braunfels.

Wednesday: The Astros continue their series at the White Sox starting at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: Dickinson hosts its annual Varsity Volleyball Tournament, with Clear Brook and Friendswood among the teams participating. Clear Creek is at the Fraulein Tournament in New Braunfels, while Clear Falls will be at the Spring Tournament (Thursday, Saturday). La Marque will be among the schools participating in the Big Mac Tournament in Aldine.

The final warm-up acts before the start of high school football season will have Kingwood at Clear Creek at 6:00pm, while Texas City at Richmond Randle gets going at 6:30pm. Santa Fe at Brazosport starts at 7:00pm.

Houston’s visit to Chicago comes to an end with a 1:10pm start against the Wnite Sox. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

Friday: High school football scrimmages start at 6:00pm with Mayde Creek at Clear Creek and Dawson at Friendswood. Dobie at Clear Springs and Dickinson at Atascocita each start at 7:00pm, with La Marque at Baytown Lee kicks off at 7:30pm.

The high school volleyball slate will have Clear Brook at Klein Oak and Katy Taylor at Clear Creek at 5:30pm, followed by Stafford at Hitchcock at 6:00pm. Galveston Ball at Dulles, Santa Fe at Clear Lake and Texas City at Baytown Lee each starting at 6:30pm.

In what could be a repeat of the 2021 World Series, the Astros travel to Atlanta to face the defending champion Braves in the first of a three-game set starting at 6:20pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

The Texans visit the Super Bowl champion Rams in preseason action beginning at 9:00pm. Both NFL Network and KTRK 13 will have the game live.

Saturday: Game 2 of the Astros-Braves series gets national attention as KRIV 26 will have the game live at 6:15pm, with Fox Sports’ pregame show starting at 6:00pm.

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the match between the Dynamo and the visiting Colorado Rapids at 7:30pm (territorial restrictions in play).

The Cowboys continue their preseason with a visit to the Chargers starting at 9:00pm. The game will be aired on NFL Network.