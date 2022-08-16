Veterans Corner: Rock, Roll & Ruck on September 10

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

I love Rock & Roll, always have, especially the greats like Buddy Guy and Led Zeppelin and AC/DC; I mean the list goes on. So, it comes as no surprise to me when listening to my favorite radio station that I heard the announcement of sponsorship to support and celebrate another group of greats I love: military, veterans and first-responders – our nation’s heroes.

The 9/11 Heroes Run returns to Houston and Texans, near and far – It’s time to Ruck & Run! What is Rucking? It’s simply the act of walking with additional weight on your back. It burns up to 3x more calories than walking alone, builds strength and resilience and helps to improve cardiovascular endurance. You can find out more by visiting the veteran-owned ruck company which provides low-impact ruck workouts based on military training at GoRuck.com.

Ruck’s basic purpose is to simply move more, exerting more energy due to extra weight you carry, voluntarily and willingly much like Americans did upon passing The PACT Act, Burn Pit legislation this week which now awaits the President’s signature. The bipartisan legislation passed because it was simply the right thing to do. It gave me another reason to be proud to be an American. Not all wounded warriors, worldwide, have such support from their countrymen, it centers on the very foundations of why this country is so great, the empowerment of the people, upon becoming united. In VA law, we’ve still got a long way to go and a short time to get there. In many respects, we are just getting started up, but at least we are moving in the right direction where the key now is to keep on moving until the job is done.

So come out and move with us!

Might as well jump, some great rock & rollers once said. You can sign up to ruck or run (or even stroll) the 9/11 Heroes Run this Saturday, September 10, 2022 (taking place at City Hall in Downtown Houston) by visiting 107.5 The Eagle’s website* or via their app. It’s a short 3.1 miles that’s good for you and at the same time brings goodness to the world. Money raised from the event remains local to help local heroes and families.

The Travis Manion Foundation benefits from the run, and strives to empower veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. The organization was founded in memory of 1st Recon Battalion, 1stLt Travis Manion, and his “fellow Marines who were ambushed while searching a suspected insurgent house in the Al Anbar province of Iraq. As he led the counterattack against the enemy forces, Travis was fatally wounded by an enemy sniper while aiding and drawing fire away from his wounded teammates. His courageous acts allowed every member of his patrol to survive.” Travis was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Star with Valor. RIP Warrior.

I hope to see you there! I’ll be “rucking and rolling”, so be sure to say hello. DDM

* The Eagle’s website: https://www.houstonseagle.com/events

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.