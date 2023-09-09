New Season, New Hopes for Cowboys, Texans

The start of the 2023 National Football League season begins in earnest on Sunday as both the Cowboys and Texans look to begin a road that ends in Las Vegas in February with the Super Bowl. The new week also includes a loaded Tuesday of high school tennis, volleyball and water polo across the county.

Sunday: With a new head coach (DeMeco Ryans) and new quarterback (CJ Stroud), the Texans begin the 2023 regular season on the road against the Ravens. KHOU11 will have the game live at 12:00pm.

The Cowboys open their regular season on the road with a primetime clash at the NFC East rival Giants. KPRC2 will have the game live at 7:20pm.

The Astros conclude their weekend home set against the Padres at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 12:30pm.

Monday: Baseball’s worst team comes to Minute Maid Park as the Astros meet the Athletics for the first of a three-game set. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: A busy high school tennis schedule starts with Clear Brook at Deer Park and Clear Springs at Deer Park at 3:00pm, followed by Clear Lake at Clear Falls at 3:15pm. Brazoswood at Clear Creek starts at 3:30pm, while Texas City at Manvel begins at 4:00pm.

Meanwhile, the high school volleyball schedule has Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, and Hitchcock at Danbury each starting at 6:00pm. Friendswood at Angleton, Galveston Ball at Santa Fe, Bay City at La Marque, and La Porte at Texas City each at 6:30pm.

A pair of water polo matches are on the slate as Clear Creek at Clear Lake and Clear Springs at Clear Brook get going at 5:30pm with the girls before the boys get underway at 6:45pm.

Game two of the set between the Athletics and Astros starts at 7:10pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting at 6:30pm with the pregame show.