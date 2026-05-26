Home NewsCommunityPlay - TheaterLights, glamour, and a whisper of danger are headed to the stage.
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Lights, glamour, and a whisper of danger are headed to the stage.

by Publisher
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Standing Ovation Theatre is proud to present the WORLD PREMIERE of A Little Ounce of Nonsense, a madcap comedy murder mystery from local playwright and directorBarry A. Chambers. This is the very first time this brand-new show will be performed, and we want you with us for opening night, May 29th.

The celebration does not stop at curtain call though. You’re invited to stay after the show for a special meet and greet soiree where you can mingle, snap photos, and toast the premiere with the cast and creative team.

This exciting show will be performed two weekends with show times at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• May 29, 30, 31
• June 5, 6, 7

Tickets are on sale now, reserve your seat today:
https://standingovationtheatre.org/tickets

Come see the first performance ever, be part of theatre history, and help us welcome this world premiere to the stage.

See you at the soiree,

Standing Ovation Theatre

17830 El Camino Real

Houston, TX 77058

281.654.6063

www.standingovationtheatre.org

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Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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