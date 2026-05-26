Lights, glamour, and a whisper of danger are headed to the stage.

Standing Ovation Theatre is proud to present the WORLD PREMIERE of A Little Ounce of Nonsense, a madcap comedy murder mystery from local playwright and directorBarry A. Chambers. This is the very first time this brand-new show will be performed, and we want you with us for opening night, May 29th.

The celebration does not stop at curtain call though. You’re invited to stay after the show for a special meet and greet soiree where you can mingle, snap photos, and toast the premiere with the cast and creative team.

This exciting show will be performed two weekends with show times at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• May 29, 30, 31

• June 5, 6, 7

Tickets are on sale now, reserve your seat today:

https://standingovationtheatre.org/tickets

Come see the first performance ever, be part of theatre history, and help us welcome this world premiere to the stage.

See you at the soiree,

Standing Ovation Theatre

17830 El Camino Real

Houston, TX 77058

281.654.6063

www.standingovationtheatre.org

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