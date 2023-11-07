Jones Commits to Texas Tech

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Hitchcock star quarterback Lloyd Jones announced over the weekend that he would commit to playing at Texas Tech University when he graduates in the spring of 2025.

The 6’3, 210-pound junior chose the Red Raiders over Colorado State, North Texas, Texas State and Texas-San Antonio, who were among the schools interested in having the all-state candidate, who has led state-ranked Hitchcock to a 9-1 record in the regular season.

“I love the way their offense is, and when I was up there, it felt just like home,” Jones told Dave Campbell’s Texas Football writer Greg Powers.

Jones is ranked as the 213th best player in the Class of 2025 and is also ranked as the 14th best quarterback in the nation.

Hitchcock begins its playoff this Thursday when they play Little River Academy in a 3A, Region III, Division I bi-district round game at College Station High School.