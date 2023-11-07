Thursday, November 9, 2023
Football

Jones Commits to Texas Tech

Hitchcock star quarterback Lloyd Jones announced over the weekend that he would commit to playing at Texas Tech University when he graduates in the spring of 2025.

The 6’3, 210-pound junior chose the Red Raiders over Colorado State, North Texas, Texas State and Texas-San Antonio, who were among the schools interested in having the all-state candidate, who has led state-ranked Hitchcock to a 9-1 record in the regular season.

“I love the way their offense is, and when I was up there, it felt just like home,” Jones told Dave Campbell’s Texas Football writer Greg Powers. 

Jones is ranked as the 213th best player in the Class of 2025 and is also ranked as the 14th best quarterback in the nation.

Hitchcock begins its playoff this Thursday when they play Little River Academy in a 3A, Region III, Division I bi-district round game at College Station High School.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

