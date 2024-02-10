Softball Season Swings Into Focus

The new softball season begins on Monday as each team starts at 0-0 and have an equal chance to chase a state title dream. The new week is also highlighted by the end of the boys basketball regular season and the continuation of baseball scrimmage games.

Sunday: They’re playing a game called the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift is expected to be there. The “Big Game” starts at 5:30pm. Advice: turn the TV to KHOU11 around 5:15pm; no need to wade through the hours and hours of pregame talk.

Monday: The 2024 high school softball regular season begins with Dobie at Clear Brook and Clear Creek at Santa Fe at 6:00pm, followed by Lamar Consolidated at Friendswood at 6:30pm.

A number of high school baseball scrimmages are on the slate as Santa Fe at Clear Brook, Alvin at Clear Creek and Texas City at Baytown Sterling each start at 4:00pm. Galveston Ball and Clear Falls take part in a tri-scrimmage at Fort Bend Travis at 4:30pm, followed by Clear Springs at Episcopal at 5:00pm.

Clear Falls and Texas City are among the golf teams taking part in a meet at Moody Gardens. Galveston Ball plays the role of host.

The Rockets host the Knicks in their last home game before the All-Star Break. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show with tipoff beginning at 7:00pm.

Tuesday: The boys basketball regular season concludes with Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, Angleton at Galveston Ball, Brazosport at La Marque and Santa Fe at Manvel each starting at 7:00pm. Boling at state-ranked Hitchcock starts at 7:30pm.

Opening week softball continues at 5:00pm with La Marque at Aldine Eisenhower, followed by Clear Falls at Houston Memorial at 6:00pm. Bridgeland at Clear Springs, Galveston Ball at Dayton and Pasadena Memorial at Texas City each start at 6:30pm, with Dawson at Dickinson at 6:45pm.

Boys soccer will have Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, Friendswood at La Porte, Angleton at Galveston Ball and Santa Fe at Manvel each starting at 7:30pm.

Also starting at 7:30pm are the girls soccer matches, with Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, La Porte at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Angleton and Manvel at Santa Fe.

The baseball scrimmage schedule will have Dickinson at Dawson at 4:30pm and Friendswood at Shadow Creek at 5:00pm.