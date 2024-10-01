Missouri receiver and Dickinson alum Marquis Johnson caught two passes for 19 yards in Saturday’s 30-27 win over Vanderbilt. Johnson will have a homecoming of sorts when he and the ninth-ranked Tigers head to College Station to meet #25 Texas A&M on Saturday at 11:00 am. He will face former 24-6A rival Noah Thomas after the Aggies receiver caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s win over Arkansas.
Marquis Johnson and Noah Thomas
