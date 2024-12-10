Five local high school football players are on the ballot for the Whataburger Super Team. Ball defensive back Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Phoenix Pope, Dickinson offensive lineman Tyler Thomas, along with Hitchcock defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson, and quarterback Lloyd Jones III can be voted on at https://tinyurl.com/4d9hxm2e
Whataburger Super Team Football Player Ballot
