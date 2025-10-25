For a 25th consecutive season, the Clear Creek volleyball team will compete in the state playoffs. The Wildcats will host a playoff tune-up match on Tuesday before hitting the court in the bi-district round, which begins on Friday.
Clear Creek volleyball team will compete in the state playoffs
134
For a 25th consecutive season, the Clear Creek volleyball team will compete in the state playoffs. The Wildcats will host a playoff tune-up match on Tuesday before hitting the court in the bi-district round, which begins on Friday.
For a 25th consecutive season, the Clear Creek volleyball team will compete in the state playoffs. The Wildcats will host a playoff tune-up match on Tuesday before hitting the court in the bi-district round, which begins on Friday.