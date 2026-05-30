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Texas City football standouts Brandon Robinson and D’Onta Foreman

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

A pair of former Texas City football standouts have taken their expertise to Legacy School of Sports Science. Brandon Robinson, who led the Stings to the 4A, Region III-2 final in 2006, will be the new offensive coordinator, while D’Onta Foreman, the former University of Texas All-America who spent eight seasons in the National Football League, is the team’s new running backs coach. The pair won’t wait long for a return home, as Legacy will visit Texas City for an August 14 scrimmage.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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