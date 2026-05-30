A pair of former Texas City football standouts have taken their expertise to Legacy School of Sports Science. Brandon Robinson, who led the Stings to the 4A, Region III-2 final in 2006, will be the new offensive coordinator, while D’Onta Foreman, the former University of Texas All-America who spent eight seasons in the National Football League, is the team’s new running backs coach. The pair won’t wait long for a return home, as Legacy will visit Texas City for an August 14 scrimmage.
Texas City football standouts Brandon Robinson and D’Onta Foreman
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A pair of former Texas City football standouts have taken their expertise to Legacy School of Sports Science. Brandon Robinson, who led the Stings to the 4A, Region III-2 final in 2006, will be the new offensive coordinator, while D’Onta Foreman, the former University of Texas All-America who spent eight seasons in the National Football League, is the team’s new running backs coach. The pair won’t wait long for a return home, as Legacy will visit Texas City for an August 14 scrimmage.
A pair of former Texas City football standouts have taken their expertise to Legacy School of Sports Science. Brandon Robinson, who led the Stings to the 4A, Region III-2 final in 2006, will be the new offensive coordinator, while D’Onta Foreman, the former University of Texas All-America who spent eight seasons in the National Football League, is the team’s new running backs coach. The pair won’t wait long for a return home, as Legacy will visit Texas City for an August 14 scrimmage.