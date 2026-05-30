Hitchcock alum Lloyd Jones could play himself into the thick of a suddenly wide-open Texas Tech quarterback race after the NCAA suspended projected starter Brendan Sorby for gambling. Jones, who completed 4 of 5 passes for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his only appearance last season, will compete with Will Hammond and Kirk Francis for the starting role.
Lloyd Jones could play himself into the thick of a suddenly wide-open Texas Tech quarterback race
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Hitchcock alum Lloyd Jones could play himself into the thick of a suddenly wide-open Texas Tech quarterback race after the NCAA suspended projected starter Brendan Sorby for gambling. Jones, who completed 4 of 5 passes for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his only appearance last season, will compete with Will Hammond and Kirk Francis for the starting role.
Hitchcock alum Lloyd Jones could play himself into the thick of a suddenly wide-open Texas Tech quarterback race after the NCAA suspended projected starter Brendan Sorby for gambling. Jones, who completed 4 of 5 passes for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his only appearance last season, will compete with Will Hammond and Kirk Francis for the starting role.