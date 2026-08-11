Colossians 4:5-6

James 1:19-20 “My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, 20 because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires.”

K; Q: Is it a sin to talk too much? “That depends.”That should get us to start thinking.

Intro: The Book of Proverbs addresses this issue. Proverbs 10:19 ….. Too much talk leads to sin.

Be sensible and keep your mouth shut.

Proverbs 21:23 ….. Watch your tongue and keep your mouth shut, and you will stay out of trouble.

Proverbs 13:3 …… Those who control their tongue will have a long life; opening your mouth can ruin everything.

Proverbs 18:2 ……. A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion.

This verse is saying the more we talk, the more we will sin.

We must discipline ourselves to refrain from speaking when it is not necessary. This is a mark of wisdom and maturity.

Colo. 4:5-6… Live wisely among those who are not believers, and make the most of every opportunity. 6 Let your conversation be gracious and attractive[a] so that you will have the right response for everyone.

Our words are very powerful, they have the power to build up, and to tear down, the power to inspire and , the power to encourage or discourage. Whether we are a parent, a family member, a teacher, a minister, or a friend here are five simple things to consider. {Gossip, boasting, flattery, idle talk, and profanity.}

Next time we say something that we might regret, ask ourselves these five questions. Think before you speak!

WHOSOEVER WILL WORSHIP MINISTRIES

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Associate: Pastor Wesley Fulton

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