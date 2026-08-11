Home NewsCommunityInspirationsTHINK BEFORE YOU SPEAK
Inspirations

THINK BEFORE YOU SPEAK

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Colossians 4:5-6

James 1:19-20 My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, 20 because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires.”

K; Q: Is it a sin to talk too much? “That depends.”That should get us to start thinking.

Intro: The Book of Proverbs addresses this issue. Proverbs 10:19 ….. Too much talk leads to sin.
    Be sensible and keep your mouth shut.

Proverbs 21:23 ….. Watch your tongue and keep your mouth shut, and you will stay out of trouble.

Proverbs 13:3 …… Those who control their tongue will have a long life; opening your mouth can ruin everything.

Proverbs 18:2  ……. A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion.

This verse is saying the more we talk, the more we will sin.

We must discipline ourselves to refrain from speaking when it is not necessary. This is a mark of wisdom and maturity.

Colo. 4:5-6  Live wisely among those who are not believers, and make the most of every opportunity. Let your conversation be gracious and attractive[a] so that you will have the right response for everyone.

Our words are very powerful, they have the power to build up, and to tear down, the power to inspire and , the power to encourage or discourage. Whether we are a parent, a family member, a teacher, a minister, or a friend here are five simple things to consider. {Gossip, boasting, flattery, idle talk, and profanity.}

Next time we say something that we might regret, ask ourselves these five questions. Think before you speak!

WHOSOEVER WILL WORSHIP MINISTRIES

www.wwwmjesus.net

Associate: Pastor Wesley Fulton

429 Bayou Rd, La Marque, Tx.77568

             Need prayer Ch. Ph: 409/933-9878

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

The beauty of God’s love and forgiveness

OUR DAILY BREAD: SCRIPTURES AND REFLECTIONS FOR LIFE

 Love Never Fails

Nothing can keep us from the love of God

  “WELL, HAS IT COME TO THAT?”

Why didn’t we bring an umbrella? 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper