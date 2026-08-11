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5 health benefits of tennis 

by Publisher
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Tennis is a wildly popular sport across the globe. Even though popular tennis stars Serena Williams and Roger Federer recently traded in their racquets for retirement, the sport continues to surge on a global scale. Sponsorships recently increased by 40 percent, according to the sports and entertainment research platform SponsorUnited. And since tennis is one of the rare sports played nearly year-round, it attracts a global and diverse fan base.

Tennis tournaments are entertaining and often draw celebrities, but the sport is even more exciting to play. Tennis also offers several health benefits. Explore these reasons to hit a tennis court near you.

1. Better your brain

Playing tennis may help improve critical thinking, mental alertness and tactical thinking by fostering connections in the brain. According to Elite Clubs, tennis also might help regulate serotonin, a brain chemical linked to body functions like appetite and sleep cycle.

2. Improve balance

Tennis requires agility, balance and coordination. By getting on the courts regularly, players can hone these skills.

3. Help the heart

The Better Health Channel in Australia reports tennis can be a great cardiovascular workout that increases aerobic capacities, reduces resting heart rate, lowers blood pressure, and improves metabolic functions. Playing tennis also can help burn calories, so it may help you lose weight, which also is beneficial for the heart.

4. Get social

Tennis is played in doubles or singles, meaning there will be at least one other person on the court with you. That provides an opportunity to socialize and build new relationships.

5. Build stronger bones

The United States Tennis Association advises that tennis can help build muscle and strengthen bones, which can be advantageous for older adults who are worried about bone loss. The USTA also reports one long-term study found playing tennis added 9.7 years to players’ lives compared to sedentary individuals.

Tennis offers a wide range of health benefits that make it an ideal activity for players of all ages. TF255874

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