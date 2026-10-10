Shipbuilding Is Back

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The excitement in the room was contagious as Dr. Helen Brewer, president of College of the Mainland (COM), announced a partnership between COM and Gulf Copper, based on Pelican Island, to prepare future shipbuilders for careers in the shipbuilding industry.

“Right now, we build less than 1 percent of the world’s ships. It’s time to rebuild our ships at home!” exclaimed Brewer.

Americans once had a rich history of shipbuilding, and with projects gearing up, particularly along the shores of Texas, America will again be building ships.

The partnership between Gulf Copper and COM offers two options. The first is a seven-month apprenticeship to become a Quality Assurance Control worker in the shipbuilding trade. The second is a 19-month apprenticeship to become a Marine Fabricator. Both options are U.S. Department of Labor registered apprenticeships.

The Marine Fabricator program will include shipfitting, fabrication and structural assembly, technical instruction, and hands-on training. The Quality Assurance Control program will include inspection, measurement, quality processes and nondestructive testing.

According to Robert Schwager, training manager with Gulf Copper, both options require apprentices to attend classes at COM four half days a week and to report to the Pelican Island shipyard for work four half days and two very long days, for a total of 36 work hours per week. While in the program, apprentices will be paid at least $17 an hour for their work at the shipyard. Gulf Copper pays for all tuition, textbooks and tools.

Schwager explained that apprentices who successfully complete their training will be offered full-time jobs with the company. Those who complete the Marine Fabricator program have the potential to earn $25 to $28 an hour, and those who complete the Quality Assurance Control program will be offered positions with pay starting at $24 an hour. Both options offer opportunities for performance-based raises and advancement within the Gulf Copper community.

The first round of apprenticeships has already begun, and Andrew Anguiano, a current apprentice, is excited about the career options. “I plan to stay with the company and hopefully take more courses at COM to be able to move into positions such as supervisor or superintendent,” said Anguiano.

“We select students who we feel will be long-time employees and work well with the Gulf Copper team,” said Schwager.

Anyone from anywhere in the country is welcome to apply. The first step, Schwager said, is to submit an application to Gulf Copper.

To learn more about the programs, visit com.edu/apprenticeships.