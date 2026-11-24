Enrollment in Texas public schools fell by more than 135,000 students this year. The drop was the steepest in state history and nearly double last year’s decline, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Education commissioner Mike Morath told the State Board of Education last week that the primary reason is a decline in birth rates, though other factors also played a role.

Last year, enrollment in the state’s public schools fell by 76,613 students, according to figures from the Texas Education Agency. Public schools get the bulk of their state funding based on average daily attendance, so fewer students mean less revenue, though fixed costs such as transportation, utilities, and administrative salaries don’t necessarily go down.

Morath told board members that declining enrollment is a challenge that public school districts will face for the foreseeable future. Last year’s graduating class was larger than the state’s class of first graders, suggesting enrollment declines are likely to continue.

Fall enrollment at Texas colleges and universities sets record high

More than 1.7 million students enrolled at Texas colleges and universities this fall, increasing by 3% across all sectors and setting a new record, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

“Texas continues to see increasing college enrollment because our state has a large youth population eager to learn and a diverse and robust economy that offers a wide range of career opportunities,” said Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser.

The numbers cover all college programs, both public and private. Private universities increased enrollment by 4.4% in the fall; public four-year universities increased enrollment by 2.1%, while public two-year colleges increased enrollment by 3.5%. Health-related institutions’ enrollment increased by 2.2%.

Hinojosa says she will roll back Abbott executive orders

Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa recently discussed border issues with President Donald Trump, The Texas Tribune reported, along with her plans to roll back several of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders. She said she told the president that Texans near Big Bend National Park prefer electronic monitoring over a border wall.

“He understands my commitment to keeping a secure border,” Hinojosa said. “I reached out to him to make sure that he had a direct line to me, and it was a very positive conversation. He indicated his desire to help Texas, and any friend of Texas — anybody who wants to help Texas — is a friend of mine.”

Hinojosa told The Tribune that she plans to rescind orders and agency directives by Abbott that identify public lands for detaining migrants; a freeze on hiring H-1B visa holders at state agencies and public universities; and his ban on selling hemp-derived THC products to those under age 21.

“I’m not doing culture wars. That’s not what I was elected to do,” Hinojosa said of the H-1B freeze. She noted that the visa program has been abused but that many school districts rely on H-1B teachers.

Hinojosa also said she will urge the Legislature to repeal the so-called Death Star bill, which bars cities and counties from passing measures that don’t align with state law.

Regulators resume issuing permits for data centers

State environmental regulators have resumed evaluating data center permits, ending an earlier directive from Abbott that had paused the process, The Tribune reported. Earlier this month, Abbott’s office notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that officials at the state’s electric grid had completed gathering information on community impacts from data centers.

“The agency has resumed its normal permit review process and will evaluate applications under all applicable state and federal laws and regulations,” TCEQ spokesperson Laura Lopez said in a written statement. In August, Abbott had ordered the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to audit all data centers trying to connect to the grid.

Data center growth was a central campaign issue in the governor’s race. During her campaign, Hinojosa vowed to pause data center approvals until legislators pass new state laws to regulate them. Industry trackers show roughly 80 data centers currently under construction in Texas, with as many as 200 in the planning stages. The Tribune recently reported it had identified at least 335 operating data centers already operating in Texas.

Lawmakers propose banning Flock cameras

Shutting down the use of surveillance cameras that track vehicles has garnered bipartisan support, with one of the House’s most conservative Republicans filing a bill to greatly restrict use of Flock cameras, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“These things are unconstitutional mass wireless surveillance,” said state Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian. “They never should have been allowed to happen, and they should have been reined in a long time ago.” His bill would require law enforcement agencies to secure warrants or a court order before using the devices.

State Rep. John Bucy, D-Austin, has filed a bill that would ban the cameras outright.

The cameras spread after the Legislature in 2023 added a $1 surcharge to auto insurance premiums to help law enforcement fight catalytic converter theft. The agency in charge of distributing the funds gave more than $30 million to help pay for installing more than 3,000 cameras across the state.

Bucy said the legislation was not intended to fund Flock cameras.

“There was no debate, no discussion, and they’ve kind of just run amok,” Bucy said. “It’s not just law enforcement. You’ve got homeowners associations using them with absolutely no regard for personal privacy.”

Supporters eye legalized gambling after Democratic wins

The Democratic sweep in Texas has the gaming industry hoping that legalized gambling will become a reality this legislative session, The News reported. Two proposed constitutional amendments to legalize casino and sports gambling have already been filed.

Both Lt. Gov.-elect Vicki Goodwin and presumptive House Speaker Senfronia Thompson have previously indicated support for legalized gambling. State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed the measure in that chamber.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Alvarado said in an interview. “Hopefully I can build a coalition of senators that see this as an economic boost for our state.”

Any bill to legalize gambling would require approval by a two-thirds majority of both the House and Senate. Voters would then decide whether to amend the Texas Constitution, which prohibits gambling.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Cedar Park. Email: gborders@texaspress.com.