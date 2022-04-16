Galveston County Master Gardners Galveston County Master Gardeners Briana Etie and Karen Nelson will demonstrate herb preservation and preparation to enhance your senses and inspire your kitchen skills on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 4102-B Main in La Marque from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. We will have preparations to taste, herbs and a preservation project to take home.

Free, registration required. Registration deadline is Thursday, April 21 at 10 a.m., register here:https://tinyurl.com/3pcca73x