(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Don Huffines today praised the state’s most recent employment data, which reports that Texas continues to outpace national trends, adding 203,300 nonfarm jobs between October 2025 and October 2026.

According to data from the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas’ workforce grew by 1.4% during those 12 months, outpacing the national annual job growth rate by 0.8 percentage points.

“Texas continues to prove that economic growth and job creation go hand in hand with policies that encourage investment and opportunity,” Huffines said. “The state’s ability to outperform national job growth highlights the strength of our workforce and the confidence employers have in Texas.

“Now is the time to build on that success. The Legislature should make meaningful property tax relief a priority next session so that Texans can keep more of what they earn and face fewer barriers to affording a home.”

In October alone, Texas added 30,600 nonfarm jobs. Professional and Business Services had the largest private sector over-the-month increase in October after adding 13,600 jobs. Construction added 6,900 jobs over the month, while Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 6,100 and Manufacturing added 5,200. Several sectors posted job losses, with the largest recorded in Mining and Logging (-1,500) and Other Services (-1,000).

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas registered at 4.4%, unchanged from last month’s report.