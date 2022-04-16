Hue Are You: Site Available for Businesses of Color

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

The creative minds of the Galveston National Association for the Advancement for Colored People (NAACP) and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) have come together for a unique project that will help promote businesses along with providing a site to network. Most of all, the project will help provide an economic jolt to the area.

The Hue Pages Business Directory (www.thehuepages.com) recently came online to help support Galveston County businesses owned by people of color. Focusing initially on African-American and Hispanic businesses, the founders are planning to expand to other nationalities later this year.

“The NAACP and LULAC have had a long history of working together, and it has extended into this project” said Hue Pages Director Nan Wilson. “When the NAACP first came up with the idea, it didn’t take long for us to call LULAC to become involved.”

“Both parties realized there was a demand for something like this,” said Sally Davila, a member of LULAC Council #255, which represents Galveston. “It has been a challenge to put together, but we’re already seeing the benefits of this.”

Interested businesses looking to sign up with thehuepages.com can do so for free. Thus far, there are nearly 200 businesses that have signed up. The goal is to approach 300 businesses before a print edition becomes reality.

“Most of the businesses are located in Galveston,” said Davila, “but we are pushing to make sure the last 100 are on the mainland. We haven’t scratched the surface of our potential because not too many people are aware of what we are doing.”

The site has a variety of businesses that have already signed up, including lawyers, lawn specialists, financial planners and restaurants.

The directory will be available for free to the public. Once they have reached the 300-business threshold, thehuepages.com will announce where the public can find a printed copy.