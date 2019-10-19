The Bay Area Chorus will present “An American Invocation” in two concerts paying tribute to our veterans and military. The first will be held November 9, 2019 at Dickinson Methodist Church (200 Farm to Market 517 Rd W) at 7:00pm and November 10, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (18220 Upper Bay Rd in Houston) at 4:00pm. The League City Intermediate School choir will be featured on the November 10 concert. For more information, visit the Bay Area Chorus website at bayareachorus.org.

