Santa Fe’s softball team opened its playoff run with a 3-2 win over Nederland in Game 1 of the best-of-three series. The Indians played on Friday night at Anahuac and (if necessary) returned there for a decisive third game on Saturday.
Santa Fe’s softball team opened its playoff run with a 3-2 win
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Santa Fe’s softball team opened its playoff run with a 3-2 win over Nederland in Game 1 of the best-of-three series. The Indians played on Friday night at Anahuac and (if necessary) returned there for a decisive third game on Saturday.
Santa Fe’s softball team opened its playoff run with a 3-2 win over Nederland in Game 1 of the best-of-three series. The Indians played on Friday night at Anahuac and (if necessary) returned there for a decisive third game on Saturday.