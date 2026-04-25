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Galveston College president honored with prestigious NJCAA Award

by Publisher
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GALVESTON, Texas (April 21, 2026) – Galveston College President, W. Myles
Shelton, Ed.D., was presented with the George E. Killian Award of Excellence on April
16, 2026, by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive the George E. Killian Award of Excellence,” said GC
President W. Myles Shelton, Ed.D. “I’m grateful to my NJCAA colleagues for this
recognition and truly humbled to be included among such an accomplished group of
leaders.”
Shelton has been a member of the NJCAA Presidents’ Commission for seven years and
became the Presidents’ Commission Southwest District representative on the NJCAA
Board of Regents in 2022.
Since 2006, only three other college presidents have been recognized with the Killian
Award of Excellence. Shelton is the fourth college president to receive this distinguished
honor from the NJCAA.
The George E. Killian Award of Excellence has been awarded annually since 2006 to
individuals that have demonstrated the ideals of voluntarism, achievement, service,
leadership and excellence as exemplified by its namesake. Only active Region
Directors, Assistant Region Directors, Coaches Association Presidents, Presidential
Representatives and Officers are eligible for consideration with a minimum of two years
of national service to the NJCAA.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

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