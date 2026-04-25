Galveston College president honored with prestigious NJCAA Award

GALVESTON, Texas (April 21, 2026) – Galveston College President, W. Myles

Shelton, Ed.D., was presented with the George E. Killian Award of Excellence on April

16, 2026, by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive the George E. Killian Award of Excellence,” said GC

President W. Myles Shelton, Ed.D. “I’m grateful to my NJCAA colleagues for this

recognition and truly humbled to be included among such an accomplished group of

leaders.”

Shelton has been a member of the NJCAA Presidents’ Commission for seven years and

became the Presidents’ Commission Southwest District representative on the NJCAA

Board of Regents in 2022.

Since 2006, only three other college presidents have been recognized with the Killian

Award of Excellence. Shelton is the fourth college president to receive this distinguished

honor from the NJCAA.

The George E. Killian Award of Excellence has been awarded annually since 2006 to

individuals that have demonstrated the ideals of voluntarism, achievement, service,

leadership and excellence as exemplified by its namesake. Only active Region

Directors, Assistant Region Directors, Coaches Association Presidents, Presidential

Representatives and Officers are eligible for consideration with a minimum of two years

of national service to the NJCAA.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.