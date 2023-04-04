Developing Our Mind for God

The Bible says we are to be transformed and be renewed in our mind. But we were born into a transformed world. Transformed by sin and every day from day one, the world’s system was developing our minds. For many Christians that have accepted Christ as their Lord and Savior, their minds have not been developing for Christ. They still have a worldly mindset.

Here are three keys to a hope-filled spiritual mindset.

“Therefore, preparing your minds for action, and being sober-minded, set your hope fully on the grace that will be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” – 1 Peter 1:13.

Life can be like a maze. It starts out innocent but then changes into difficult challenges where the only way through is through.

We wonder if we will make it, and we fear of ever reaching the end. We try to find our way by keeping our eyes on the problem, and hope leaks from our hearts. It is hope that makes a way for us to touch life with new instructions, the words of Jesus, and we see hopefulness. But when we experience a difficult portion of our journey, hope can be difficult to maintain.

The words in 1 Peter ring out with the sound of hope. This verse provides a three-step plan for living hope-filled lives. Peter walks us through the definition of hope, its nature, and how to be determined in hope. As a follower of Christ, we live future-minded. We govern our present choices and actions by training our minds in three areas knowing we will see Jesus face-to-face someday.

First, we prepare a disciplined mind. Look out for what influences our mind, attitude and what determines action. Sometimes walking through this life is a little like picking up dirt and debris along the way, and soon hope gets lost in the mess. Centering our minds on the promised return of Jesus helps us maintain our hope.

Second, we develop a sober mind. This means to have a steady, calm, and controlled mind by guarding what we think about or expose ourselves to. It’s listening and obeying God’s Word through the disappointments and discouragements we face. When we have a sober mind, we stay aware of our thoughts, and when hopelessness creeps in, we remind ourselves of God’s faithful and steadfast Word. Our hope is both present and future-minded, so we can strengthen it when we meditate on God’s Word and worship Him, which keeps our mind steady.

Third, we pursue a positive mind. Positivity comes easily for some people. It’s like they shine like glitter, and they sparkle. We can look at that type of person and wonder if they understand that pain exists, for a positive person must be aware of pain. Pain still our hope and turned our world dark but be aware that God’s heart is good and trustworthy. When our hope seems lost, and our outlook is gloomy, look up. Find something good to focus on. Maybe it’s the sunrise or the sound of birds singing or a smile from a little child. When you see it, hold onto it, and thank God for it.

This godly kind of faith produces a disciplined, sober and positive mind, and it creates a hope-filled spiritual mindset that allows you to experience the hope of God in the day-to-day grind of life. You have the assurance of seeing Jesus face-to-face in the second coming, and you can see evidence of him in you as you fix your mind on him. Look up instead of down when hope leaks from your heart, and let God bring you through to fresh hope.

In today’s world, with a multitude of views screaming for your attention, while popular culture distracts you with mindless entertainment, it’s a challenge to develop your mind and use it to think biblically about the world. It is a must to read the Word of God.

If you don’t, you’ll be taken captive by competing worldviews and fail to make the truth heard above the chaos.

So make it a priority to develop your mind for God.

