October Sneak Peek? Perhaps

The Orioles, who began the weekend atop the American League East, visit the Astros, who began the weekend atop the AL West, for a three-game series beginning on Monday that could also serve as a sneak preview of the American League postseason. The usual Tuesday of high school volleyball, water polo and tennis is also on the slate, while both the Texans and Cowboys host their 2023 regular season home openers.

Sunday: Texans fans will get to see new head coach DeMeco Ryans and new quarterback CJ Stroud in regular season play for the first time when they host the Colts at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the game live.

Cowboys fans can keep it on KHOU11 for the 3:25pm kickoff against the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets in the home opener for Dallas.

The Astros close out the road series at the Royals beginning at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins the pregame show at 12:30pm.

Monday: There is fall league softball to watch as Texas City will host games beginning at 5:00pm.

In what could be a potential October showdown, the Astros host the Orioles in the opener of a three-game set. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins the pregame show at 6:30pm leading into the first pitch at 7:10pm.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts with Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Brazoswood and Boling at Hitchcock at 6:00pm. Santa Fe at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Manvel, La Marque at Sweeny and Angleton at Texas City each start at 6:30pm.

In high school tennis, Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Falls and Clear Lake at Clear Springs start at 3:00pm, followed by Friendswood at Texas City at 4:30pm.

A pair of water polo matches are also on the slate as Clear Lake at Clear Brook and Clear Falls at Clear Springs face off. The girls start at 5:30pm, with the boys starting at 6:45pm.

Game two of the Orioles-Astros starts at 7:10pm with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting at 6:30pm with the pregame show.