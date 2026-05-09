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Sunday Triple-Header of Houston Sports

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

It’s not often three of Houston’s professional sports teams are in action on the same day, but Sunday is an exception. The Astros, Dynamo, and the UFL’s Gamblers are on the field, stretching the day from early afternoon to late evening. 

Sunday: The Astros conclude their series against the Reds at 12:40 PM, with Space City Home Network beginning coverage at noon with the pregame show. 

Hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Gamblers welcome the Orlando Storm at 5 PM. The game will be live on FS1.

The Dynamo visit LAFC at 8 PM. The match can be seen on Apple TV.

Monday: Returning home, the Astros host the Mariners at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins at 6:30 PM with the pregame show. The game will also be broadcast on FS1.

Tuesday: Game two of the series between the Mariners and Astros gets underway at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network starts at 6:30 PM with the pregame show. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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