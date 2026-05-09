Sunday Triple-Header of Houston Sports

It’s not often three of Houston’s professional sports teams are in action on the same day, but Sunday is an exception. The Astros, Dynamo, and the UFL’s Gamblers are on the field, stretching the day from early afternoon to late evening.

Sunday: The Astros conclude their series against the Reds at 12:40 PM, with Space City Home Network beginning coverage at noon with the pregame show.

Hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Gamblers welcome the Orlando Storm at 5 PM. The game will be live on FS1.

The Dynamo visit LAFC at 8 PM. The match can be seen on Apple TV.

Monday: Returning home, the Astros host the Mariners at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins at 6:30 PM with the pregame show. The game will also be broadcast on FS1.

Tuesday: Game two of the series between the Mariners and Astros gets underway at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network starts at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.