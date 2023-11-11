Celebrating our outstanding TC Team Tennis players who earned District 18-5A honors this season! Congratulations to the Honorable Mention recipients: Andrew Hipp, Lincoln Pena, Brielle Brinkley and Randi Henderson! Your hard work and dedication shine bright on and off the court! Shoutout to the All-Academic Team members: Brielle Brinkley, Carissa Carpenter, Kelsey Daily, Kaclynn Hawkins, Randi Henderson, Andrew Hipp, Mia Mascorro, Logan Pedraza, Lincoln Pena and Hope Walker! Your commitment to excellence is truly commendable!
And let’s not forget the entire team’s impressive performance, advancing in the UIL playoffs (Bi-District) for the second straight year!